NEMA workers suspend strike as salary arrears beckons

Share This





















By Mashe Gwamna

Workers of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and management have resolved to end the dispute over unpaid salaries.

The workers have accordingly suspended their industrial action to pave way for amicable resolution of the dispute.

The NEMA management has agreed to pay all legitimate outstanding claims of the workers, and has put in place a life assurance policy for staff members. The agency is also expected to seek approval from the Federal Government for the payment of hazard allowances.

Part of the deal is that none of the workers involved in the industrial action will be punished.

These peace deal was facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Labour on Friday between NEMA management, led by its Director-General, Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja and the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria( ACSN).

Part of the agreements were that “An Implementation Committee comprising the ASCN, NEMA Management to be chaired by the Director, Finance and Account( DFA), Federal Ministry of Labour was constituted to facilitate the verification and commence payment of staff claims by Tuesday 24th October, 2017.

“It was agreed that the management should work with the ASCN to conclude the process of acquiring life assurance policy for the staff within one week.

“It was also agreed that the management should come up with a compensation package for the families of the deceased staff in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules( PSR).

“That a training Schedule using existing template should be drawn to accommodate all the staff and the training needs of all the departments within two weeks. An implementation committee comprising Director, Human Resources, Director, Special Duties and a representative of the union is to be constituted to monitor and report the level of compliance.

Concerning workers redeployed outside Abuja by NEMA, a clause for the suspension of the strike action was for “the management to issue the letters recalling the two unit executives by 20th October, 2017.”

But on hazard allowances NEMA management said it would apply for approval from the Federal Government to effect payment.

The agreement added: “The meeting noted that the management has already initiated the process( payment of hazard allowances) and the DG was advised to fast-track the process with the relevant government agencies.”

Both parties also resolved not yo victimize workers who participated in the strike action.

Other issues to be addressed are proper placement if staff, voluntary redeployment and promotion.

The agreement said: “The meeting agreed that the affected individuals should apply for redeployment in line with the Public Service Rules( PSR).”

The meeting was informed that the list had been submitted to the Committee set up to look into the issue. Management was therefore advised to speed up the implementation process holistically across board.

“The Association was requested to submit all promotion-relayed issues to the management within two weeks.

“The meeting agreed that no member of the association shall be victimized or involved in any vindictive/punitive posting as a result of this industrial action.”