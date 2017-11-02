Never again shall Nigeria experience war, Buhari declares

Share This





















…As HoS confronts CoS on Mainagate

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians never to allow the break out of another war in the country either by their action or inaction.

The President in his remarks at the launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund in the Presidential Villa also urged individuals and corporate Nigerians to donate generously to the Nigerian Legion to support the families of fallen heroes.

Buhari stressed the need for the country to honour the men and women who paid the supreme price to keep the country united as well as those who fought in the First and Second World Wars, global peace support operations and those participating in internal security operations particularly in the North-eastern part of the country.

He said said “We must therefore cast our minds back at the events that led to the civil war, the immense human capital loss of the tragic war, and resolve that never again shall we allow our dear nation by our actions or inactions to experience another war.”

The President saluted the courage and gallantry of officers grappling with diverse and contemporary security challenges facing the country assuring that his administration will continue to do all within its power and resources to ensure that their welfare was adequately catered for.

Buhari called for support and special recognition to servicemen and veterans by business concerns, service providers and the Diaspora through voluntary donations, employment opportunities and welfare support.

He continued “As a government we desire to improve the capability of our Armed Forces. I am glad that our efforts are yielding positive results already in boosting the morale of men and women of the Armed Forces.

We will continue to engage them in training and retraining to improve on their capacity to discharge their constitutional roles.”

Those at the launch include the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and the Adamawa state governor, Jubrila Bindow.

Others present were members of the Federal Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries, Chief of Defence Staff, Major Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, other Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama at the Council chamber between the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Abba Kyari and the Head of Service, Winnifred Oyo-Ita before the arrival of the President for the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The duo engaged each other in hot arguments over the alleged leaked memo concerning the sacked Pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Oyo-Ita was overheard to have angrily told the CoS that she was not a politician but a civil servant who had reached the pinnacle of her career.

She later left her seat and went to the Vice President where she explained everything that transpired between her and the Chief of Staff.