New boards task on mining sector growth, accountability

By Musa Adamu

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Monday inaugurated Boards of agencies under the ministry with a charge on members to embrace the culture of transparency, accountability and inclusion in the governance of the mining sector.

Fayemi who reinstated the commitment of the Federal Government to transparency and accountability in corporate governance, urged the new Board members to provide effective oversight and strategic advisory to the management of their respective agencies.

This, he said would aide government’s work towards ensuring that the country’s God-given endowments advance her sustainable growth.

The short but colourful event was witnessed by the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon Abubakar Bawa Bwari, a former Minister in the Ministry, Alhaji Sarafa Tunji Isola; and the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Muazu Abdulkadir, as well as families and well wishers of the new board members.

Fayemi said: “The Mining sector remains crucial as one of the frontiers of the Federal Government’s recently launched ‘Economic Recovery & Growth Plan (2017-2020)’, in which the Minerals and Metals sector was duly recognised as one of those to drive Nigeria’s recovery.

“The Ministry has been selected as one of the critical players in the ERGP Focus Labs about to be launched by Mr. President this week.

“Other targets for the sector include the facilitation of Coal to Power Plants to contribute to our energy mix towards bridging our energy deficits; the production of geological maps of the entire country by 2020 on a scale of 1:100,000; as well as the sustainable integration of artisanal miners into the formal sector.”

Four agencies in the Ministry had their Boards inaugurated including the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA); National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency (NSRMEA); National Metallurgical Development Agency and Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG).

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Muazu Abdulkadir, reminded the appointees of the major thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, which include fight against corruption, securing the nation and revamping the economy.

He said: “The key strategy of revamping the economy is to restore growth and promote economic development through economic diversification”, Dr Muazu stated, adding that the mining sector, if properly rejuvenated has the potential to drive industrialisation, create wealth and provide employment for millions of people.”