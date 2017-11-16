New custodian, imams appointed for Abuja National Mosque

Share This





















By Umar Muhmmad Puma

The Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the apex body superintending over the affairs of Islam and Muslims in Nigeria, has appointed Professor Shehu Ahmad Said Galadanci, as Murshid to the National Mosque (General Administrator or Custodian) rather than a Chief Imam, as obtained in all countries of the World.

This was part of some adjustments and restructuring in the Abuja National Mosque announced today by the NSCIA under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar,

The duty of Murshid, is to see the upliftment of the Muslim Community spiritually and intellectually.

The Secretary General of NSCIA, Professor Is-Haq Oloyede told journalists yesterday that , since the demise of the late Chief Imam, Sheikh Musa Muhammad, on the 2nd of May, 2015, the council undertook a number of restructuring for effectiveness and efficiency.

He said, “In line with the best practice in National Mosques all over the world, the Abuja National Mosque would now have a Murshid instead of Chief Imam.”

Also, the 3 Deputy Chief Imams of the Mosque had recently been elevated to the position of Imams of the Mosque and one other vacancy had been declared ( to be occupied by a qualified from either the South-South or South-East Geo-Political Zone of Nigeria), thereby bring the total number of Imams to 4.

Oloyede said “The Murshid would be supported by the 3 Imams of the Mosque and a Director of Finance and Administration.”

The Council also announced the appointments of Alh. (Dr.) Zakariya’u Babalola-Deputy President General (South), Professor Salisu Shehu-Deputy Secretary-General (North) and Haroun Muhammad Eze, esq-Deputy National Legal Adviser.