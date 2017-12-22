New PDP faction a fallacy, sham of no repute -says PDP Chieftain

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Chief Alexander Mwolwus, Plateau PDP Chieftain on Thursday described the resurgent PDP faction as a fallacy, sham and of no repute.

An alleged Emmaneul Nwosu’s led faction of the PDP yesterday addressed a World Conference on the formation of a “PDP Fresh’’ with the opening of its Secretariat in Abuja.

The faction had hinged its emergence from the Prince Uche Secondus’ led PDP following what it described as the “injustices’’ that pervaded the party’s recently concluded no elective convention held at the Eagle square, Abuja.

Bur Mwolwus faulted their claims, saying that the convention was held devoid of any rancour or misgiving for the so-called faction to claim to be aggrieved in anyway as “none of them contested for the chairmanship position of the party.’’

“I think this set of people are not PDP members, who have the interest of the party at heart because if they are, they won’t be talking of “fresh’’ PDP.

“If it were people like Chief Bode Goerge, Prof. Tunde Adeniran or Daar Communications Ltd founder, Raymond Dokpesithat were in this socalled group parading themselves as PDP faction, one would take them serious but these people are but stooges of some unseen forces or enemies, ’’ the PDP Stalwart said.

Mwolwus, a former Special Adviser (SA) to Ex-Governor Jonah Jang on Political Matters, called on the security operatives to swoop on the factional leaders and arrest them before “they could make mess of our democracy.’’

He argued that for the slogan of PDP is “Power to the People’’ and that the import of the word “fresh’’ signifies that it is a new political party and not a PDP faction as claimed.

According to him, “they (faction) should go and register the party with INEC and stop parading themselves as a faction of PDP.’’

“What I expect from the security operatives is to quickly round up the leaders of that so-called new political party and prosecute them for not passing through INEC’s registration before opening up a secretariat of a none existence party, ’’Mwolwus admonished.

The outspoken PDP cChieftain expressed his surprise over the temerity and dexterity of the socalled faction which could only be sponsored by some mischievous persons aimed at distabilising PDP.

He said, “no matter the ploy of enemies of PDP, the party was so solid on ground ready to give Nigerians some respite come 2019 with sense of sincerity and purpose.’’