NGE deputy president robbed at gunpoint

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Suleiman Uba Gaya has been robbed at gunpoint.

He was robbed yesterday at about 8.15pm, while driving with his wife and daughter along the Gwarinpa bypass in Abuja.

“ We were attacked by armed robbers and stripped of our possessions, including cellphones, etc. The armed robbers then disappeared through a dark alley, warning to return and get me killed if I raise any alarm.

“I offered no resistance to the gun toting young men. And God so kind, none of us was injured. This was witnessed by tens of other motorists, none of whom stopped to render any help,” Suleiman narrated in a statement on Sunday.

He went further, “After a lot of effort, a taxi driver summoned the courage to stop and help us. As he was driving us to the Gwarinpa Division of the Nigeria Police Force, we saw a patrol vehicle, and the policemen promptly followed us to scene of the crime, where my car was still parked. All efforts by the police personnel to trace the armed robbers proved abortive.

“I want to salute the two personnel of the Nigerian police, namely Inspector Takai and Sergeant Kanu Ajah, for their prompt response, and more so for their refusal to take any money from me when they escorted me and my family home.”

He urged the commissioner of police of the FCT to do something about that bypass, which he said is fast becoming notorious for armed robbery within the FCT.