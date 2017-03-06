NGO donates state of art library to Abuja school

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

In its bid to support education development in the country as well as contribute her quota towards qualitative education perceived by many to be on the decline, an International Non- Governmental Organization known as Soroptimist International Abuja, has donated a library furnished with State- of-Act facilities to Aura Primary School in Karschi under the Abuja Municipal Area Council(AMAC) .

Speaking during the donation ceremony yesterday, the President of Soroptimist International Abuja, Mrs. Gloria Bai urged the school and particularly the students to make good use of the library stressing that readers are leaders.

Soroptimist International Abuja , Mrs. Bai further explained is an international NGO with a difference adding that they have representatives in over 30 countries of the world with the singular objective of promoting a girl child education no matter where such ones could be found.

Although, the donor and her team would not disclose the amount expended on the school library project, she however, solicited for funds and assistance from well meaning Nigerians, groups and philanthropic associate in order to do more for the society and the country in general.

The high point of the event was the commissioning of the newly constructed library by the Esu Karshi who was represented at the occasion along a long with the school headmaster among others who graced the occasion.