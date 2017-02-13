NGO empowers widows with N6m in Nasarawa

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

The Buhari Charity Organization (BCO), Abuja said on Sunday that it has disbursed Six Million Naira to women in Nasarawa state in 2016 in order to enable them start business of their own to improve their living standard.

The National Chairman of Board of Trustee (BOT) of the organization, Mr. Suleiman Modibo-Masaka made this known in Keffi while briefing newsmen on the 2017 plan of the organization to empower more women in the country.

He added that the organization has planned to empower widows, orphans and the needy with cash and different skills in 2017 so as to enable them to be self reliant and to contribute their quota to national development.

“We are all aware that this organization was formed with the aimed of promoting peace, unity and progress of our dear country, Nigeria as well as to assist widows, orphans and the needy in the society as the name implies and the organization has been fulfilling its mandates.

He continued “The organization was to also assist deserving and less privileged youths through the awards of scholarship and grant so as to improve the standard of education as well as to reduce the burden of school fees on their parents.

According to him “We have been assisting widows, orphans, students with cash in different part of the country, for example in previous year, over 300 women in Garaki district of FCT benefited from us among others.

Modibbo-Masaka called on the wealthy individual in the society not to relent in their efforts toward assisting the needy in the society, adding that God would reward any one that assisted the poor positively.