NGO raises funds for orphans, women with HIV/AIDS

By Paul Efiong

In order to cater for orphans and empower women living with HIV/AIDS in the society, a non-governmental organization, Al-Muhibbah Foundation in collaboration with youth volunteers organized an exhibition in Abuja at the weekend to raise funds.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, the coordinator of the group, Hajia Ladi Ibrahim Thomas disclosed that the money realized from allocating spaces to the exhibitors will be used to educate selected orphans and support some women living with HIV/AIDS.

“Al-Muhibbah Foundation is recognized by World Bank and other donor agencies in the area of humanitarian services. This year we are empowering about 63 women living with HIV/AIDS and orphans.

“This is an annual event. We are using it to assure the women living with HIV/AIDS that all hope is not lost. It is not the end of life. They can still be useful to themselves.

“We are also paying for education of orphans from Abuja Children Home, those from Mabushi village and Tungan Maje in Gwagwalada Area Council. Our aim is to bring succor to the less privileged in the society.

On the collaboration with the youth group, the coordinator said that the youth who hailed from wealthy background decided to leave their comfort zone to involve and join Al-Muhibbah Foundation to assist the less privileged.

“We decided some rural areas and orphans to see things for themselves. We want to inculcate in them the habit of assisting the poor and needy.

One of the youth volunteer, Abdulhakim Mohammad in his reaction said that any of them can be born into a poor family or become an orphan adding they really want to put themselves in the shoes of the less privileged.

The event attracted over 20 exhibitors and vendors. One of the vendors Amina Buba who deals in ladies wears expressed the hope that there will be high patronage because she is selling at reduced prices.