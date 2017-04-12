NHRC moves against rising human rights violation

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) yesterday presented its Complaints Treatment Procedure Manual to the public to tackle increasing number of complaints on human rights violations.

As a follow-up to the public presentation of the complaint manual, the Commission also flagged off an in-house seminar to enhance the capacity of staff of zonal and state offices in order to ensure the mounting complaints on human rights violations, which confront the Commission on daily basis are effectively and diligently treated.

The Acting Executive Secretary the NHRC, Mrs. Oti Ovrawah who presided over the unveiling of the complaints treatment manual said “the Commission hit the one million complaints mark in a year” and that the increased visibility of the Commission across the country has led to an increase in the volume of complaints received by the Commission on daily basis and same has necessitated the repositioning of its capacity to handle the inflow of complaints satisfactorily.

She said the security situation in the country as well as conflict of different dimensions challenged the capacity of the Commission’s complaints mandate and that the Swiss Embassy came on time to rescue the Commission by providing support to develop a new complaints treatment procedure.

She therefore commended the Swiss Embassy in Nigeria for their support in the development and production of the complaints treatment manual which the Commission has been working on since 2014.

In his remarks, the Director of Protection and Investigation in the Commission, Mr. Abdulrahaman Yakubu said the new complaint treatment manual became necessary in order to streamline complaints treatments so that investigation officers are on the same page in the treatment of complaints and to manage complainants’ expectation among others.