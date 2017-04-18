Niger begins cancer training of health personnel in 9 LGAs

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello has begun training of health workers across the state on screening and prevention therapy of cervical and breast cancer through her pet program, RAiSE Foundation.

This was aimed at reducing the scourge of the disease which is the second leading cause of female cancer death in Nigeria.

Declaring the training open in Minna, Bello said that there is a plan to establish a cancer screening unit in each of the 25 local government areas but begun with 9 local area councils.

The Project Coordinator of RAISE Foundation, Dr Stephen Ohize said that over 35, 000 female are estimated to come down with cancer each year in Niger state with breast and cervical cancer expected to be the most common.

The Coordinator noted that the training is aimed at integrating breast and cervical cancer screening into the primary healthcare system in the state, “we believe strongly in strengthening the existing system and bringing in interventions into the system.

“We intend to improve the capacity of these health workers to deliver and support them and their health facilities.”

Dr Ohize stated that RAISE Foundation, which is an Pet Project of the state Governor’s Wife is working hard towards tackling breast and cervical cancer which is one of the cause of maternal death in the state and establish a system where a woman in the rural area can be screened and intervention made when the disease is detected early.

One of the Participants, Hadiza Suleiman applauded the Foundation for training health workers adding that it have improved on their knowledge and will enable them educate and mobilize the women at the grassroots.

“Cancer is very rampant now and is ravaging women in the state especially in the rural area. This training will help me educate and mobilize the women at the grassroots and ensure that they go for screening regularly.”

Another Participant, Halisu Sule said that the training was an eye opener as he now knows that most deaths caused in the rural areas were cancer related adding that he was now better informed as he has been taught the symptoms to look out for.