Niger Delta: N2bn Skill Center hangs since 2010 -Senate

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

A Skill Acquisition Center being constructed in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, which has gulped over two billion naira since it was awarded, has remained largely uncompleted since it was awarded in 2010, the Senate Committee has revealed.

To this end, the Senate Committee on Niger Delta cautioned stakeholders involved in executing flagship projects of the Ministry to desist from the acts capable of aggravating the challenges confronting the Niger Delta Region and Nigeria.

A statement issued Sunday in Abuja by the Director of Press’s in the Ministry, Marshall Gundu, said members of the committee were on oversight visit to Delta and Rivers States, in the company of the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Claudius Omoleye Daramola and other Ministry’s officials.

He said they visited at the weekend to assess the progress of some of the Ministry’s projects in the area, where they expressed displeasure over what they called ‘The slow pace of work’ on the various sites visited.

It said in his remarks, Senator Tayo Alasoadura said: “We should be serious about handling government funds because the money is our own, if we don’t do the projects well, we will continue to service them, rather than using the funds for other projects.”

It also said Alasoadura suggested a 10-year guarantee period to be billed into all future projects in the country to ensure that contractors deliver quality jobs to Nigerians, adding that the guarantee period will help the country to save a lot of funds being wasted on servicing projects on shoddy jobs by contractors.

“The senator asked why the Skills Acquisition Centre under construction at Tuomo town in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, awarded since 2010 and had gulped over Two Billion Naira has not been completed?

“We Nigerians plan our projects to fail. Technocrats should advise politicians appropriately to desist from putting many projects together at the same time without completion”, he said.

According to the statement, the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Claudius Omoleye Daramola, also expressed displeasure over the slow pace and shoddy job noticeable in some of the sites visited.

He disclosed that contractors who were not on sites during the oversight visit had been summoned to the Ministry to explain the reasons for the shoddy jobs carried out on some of the sites visited before further payments to them.

“Introduction of 10 years guarantee will put contractors on their toes,” the Minister added.