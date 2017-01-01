Niger Delta not with Biafra on secession bid-Wike

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the Niger Delta region was not with the Biafra in the agitation for the division of Nigeria.

Biafra agitations first emerged in 1967 led by the late Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu who fought a 3 years civil war, from 1967 to 1970 aimed at seceding the South East and its allies under the umbrella of the Republic of Biafra from Nigeria.

He, however, lost the civil war and went on exile, but returned from exile and was active as a politician from 1983 to 2011, when he died aged 78.

The Biafra agitations have continued unabated and even gaining international support, Nnamdi Kanu, the present leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has relentlessly pursued Biafra independence. He is however, presently in detention.

But Governor Wike feels differently, saying that the leaders and people of Niger Delta will always strive to defend the unity of Nigeria, because to them, the country remaining as one indivisible entity is ‘non negotiable’ and of paramount importance.

Speaking in Sokoto when he paid a visit to Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad at his palace, Wike said the interest of Nigerians and Africans will be better served with Nigeria remaining as one ‘strong and united nation.’

Said he: “Let me first of all sincerely thank you, our father the Sultan, for what you are doing for this country, working tirelessly to ring peace and to bring unity to the people. So for all of us this is what is meant by one Nigeria.

“We cannot run away from this country. The unity of this country is very, very paramount. The unity of this country is non-negotiable. I am from the Niger Delta, from Rivers State to be specific so I cannot see us in a divided country. No way. We stand for the unity of this country,” Wike added.

According to the Governor, his administration has put a lot of time, resources and energy to protect national assets especially the ones in Rivers State.

“In Rivers you hardly find pipeline vandalisation. We are working at all times to protect national assets in our state. In my state, I am governor for all the people living in the state. I am not a governor of a particular political party, but a governor for all the people of Rivers State.”

While commending the Sultan for his leadership of the Muslim community in Nigeria, Wike said he was in Sokoto to felicitate with his colleague, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who gave out his daughter in marriage on Saturday.

He equally dispelled the notion that his relationship with Tambuwal had political connotation, saying has been his friend for a long time, “long before politics defined who we are now.”

“Tambuwal is my friend for a long time. If anything affects him, it affects me also. If he gives out his daughter in marriage, I have to be here to support him. If any problem happens to him, it affects me as well.

“Your Eminence I am here to seek your royal blessing. You have blessed me before, that is why I am growing. So let me wish you a prosperous new year ahead,” he added.

In their remarks, both the host Governor and Sultan implored Nigerians to live in peace with one another, and wished their countrymen and women a year full of happiness and blessings.