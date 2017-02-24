Niger Delta youth council petitions IGP over alleged murder of leader

Share This





















By Albert Akota

Supreme Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide (SNDYCW) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to intervene and ensure accelerated investigation is carried out on the alleged gruesome murder of one late Comrade Aji Ngoya, youth leader Eleme local government area of River State and prosecute those implicated.

In a petition to the IGP, dated February 7, 2017 and signed by Comrade Felix Dickson Gomba, the body accused the police of abandoned the case to develop cold and leave alleged key suspects linked with gruesome murder of their youth leader to moving about as free men while the decease body taken away by the police is still kept in an unknown location.

“That (Late) Comrade Aji Ngoya on the 10th May, 2016, on his way home after paying some of his relatives a visit at Njuru in Agbonchia Community, was viciously attacked by Mr Isaac Ejire and others at the instance of Mr Abel Oluka, Mr Julius Kalu, Mr Aboi Ngei, Mr Ifeanyi, and others at the instance of Mr GombaOkanje with dangerous weapons inciting bodily and threatening injuries and late Comrate Aji Ngoya was subsequently taken to the residence of Mr Abel Oluka, where he was further subjected to inexplicable human brutality.

“That, upon getting hint of the brutality suffered by late Ngoya, One Prince Yorgbaa proceeded to the residence of Mr Abel Oluka to ask for the where-about of his brother, but was seriously beaten up and surprisingly Police Officers from Eleme Division headed by One Corporal Esther at the instance of the DPO, drove into the compound of Mr Abel Oluka, and took Late Ngoya to away to an unknown destination till date.”

The body, however, called on the IGP to order arrest, investigate and prosecute suspects linked with gruesome murder of Comrade Ngoya, and also order the DPO, Eleme Divisional Police Headquarters to produce the corpse of late Comrade Aji Ngoya.

However, thousands of women and youths from Eleme commu­nities have earlier protested in front of the com­pany, Indorama Petrochemical Limited, in Rivers State.

The angry protest­ers were from the host communities of the company in Eleme called on the Police to unravel the killers of a youth in the area.

They also called for the resignation of the Managing Director of the company, Mr Manish Mundra, be­fore they could hold meeting with the man­agement of the com­pany.