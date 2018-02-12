Niger: DPR seals 13 filling stations over hike in pump price

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha Minna

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has closed down 13 filling stations in Niger state for selling above approved pump price of N145 per litre of the federal government.

The State Controller on DPR Engr. Abdullahi Isah Jankara stated this in Minna saying that the closed stations were discovered to be dispensing fuel at N205 to N250 per litre during inspection visit.

He explained that some of the stations were also involved in other form of sharp practices, adding that they have been sanctioned appropriately.

Jankara said that the affected stations were required to pay fines ranging from N100,000 to N600,000 according to the numbers of pumps they were found using

Represented by the Head of Operations, Sunday John Senchi who said that the sealed stations will have to pay the fines to the TSA account of DPR before their stations will be opened hence the surveillance is a continues exercise and will not relent.

He warned marketers to desist from selling above approved pump price adding that the department will not relent in fishing out those involved in such acts.