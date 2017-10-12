Niger gov. sacks 15 commissioners over non performance

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has dissolved his cabinet over non performance saying that, they were not helping him in achieving the desired goals and aspirations of his administration.

The governor who expressed dismay at the State Executive Council, SEC, meeting yesterday at Government House in Minna, added that the commissioners were not helpful to his administration.

He complaint that their impact was not felt by the citizens despite every opportunity made available to them to perform their responsibilities as cabinet members.

It was reliably gathered that only three new commissioners were exempted from the sack, they include that of Mineral Resources, Hon. Muhammad Mudi, Culture and Tourism, Mr Daniel Kolo and Livestock and Fisheries.

Apparently, the commissioners sacked were that of ministries of finance, water resources and dams’ development, budget and planning, works and transport as well as justice.

Others are agriculture, local government and chieftaincy affairs, information and strategies, women affairs, education, commerce and investment, sports and youth development, environment.

The governor also directed all the permanent secretaries of the affected ministries to take charge until new appointments are made.

Consequently, he further said that the weekly SEC meetings have been suspended until a new cabinet is put in place.

The governor then thanked the former members of his cabinet for their contributions, support and commitment to the actualization of his restoration agenda and wished them success in their future endeavors.

The SSG who confirmed the sack, said that it’s the nature of democracy hence the governor has the right to dissolve his cabinet at any given time.