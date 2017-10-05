Published On: Thu, Oct 5th, 2017

Niger govt to revoke Gurara Fall pact, seeks fresh investors

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed the determination  of his administration  to revoke the Public Private Partnership arrangement between the state government and the promoters of  of Shelter Suite& Hotels over Gurara  Waterfalls.

It was earlier arranged on build-operate -and own agreement, against the agreements of the company and the immediate past administration of former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Sani Bello, the state Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Mr Daniel Kolo told newsmen at the weekly post Exco briefings held at the Press Gallery, Government House, Minna  that Gurara Waterfalls belongs to all Nigerlites, that  some other  private investors would be invited by the state government  to invest in the Gurara Waterfalls and to make it a   resource centre for tourists in the state.

Mr. Kolo, pointed out that  the mandate given to his ministry  by the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello was  to revoke the earlier agreement reached by the previous government with the Shelter Suites Hotels and to compensate the company  for the amount spent so far on the renovation and compensation of the indigenous people of Gurara Waterfalls .

