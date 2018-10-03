NIgeria at 58: Masari says future is bright

Share This





















Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has called on Nigerians to keep faith with the APC administration, assuring that with President Muhammadu Buhari in charge, things will only get better for the country.

In an independence day message signed by Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, his SSA Media, the Governor said that Nigerians would do well to give President Buhari another four-year mandate to consolidate on the foundation he has laid to place Nigeria on the path of total recovery.

He said since the President’s sterling performance had shamed and proved the doubters wrong, Nigerians should close ranks and re-elect him in 2019 for him to consolidate on his achievements, evidenced in so many meaningful interventions across the length and breadth of the country.

Governor Masari said at 58, Nigeria had come along way to allow unpatriotic elements who have zero electoral value to polarise the nation along ethnic, religious and regional devives in order to achieve interests that are opposed to the nation’s.

He said those opposed to President Buhari were only doing so because he has exposed and stopped their rent collecting activities, which had hitherto been the bane of the nation’s development.

The Governor then urged Nigerians to always put Nigeria and its leaders in their prayers so that the nation may continue to prosper in leaps and bounds.