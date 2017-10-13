Nigeria has no vaccine for Monkeypox, says CDC

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Chief Executive Officer/ National Coordinator of the Nigeria Center for Diseases Control and Prevention, Chikwe Ihekweazu yesterday told Senate that the Agency has no vaccine for monkey pus and that Nigerians should disregard any body with contrary information

Ihekweazu who spoke to the Senate Committee on Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases added that they were still investigating the outbreak of the disease and was yet to confirm if it is real monkey pus or not.

He explained that the cases reported were isolated within families and therefore still containable and that they were working round the clock to identify them but until then there is still no vaccine for it.

He said they were not aware of any vaccination and that people should not be afraid and that outbreak has not been weaponized as is being rumored in the South East.

According to him, Nigeria doesn’t have the technology to weaponize the diseases for now.

The Senator Mao Ohuabunwa led Committee had invited Dr Ihekwazu to throw light into the trending news of outbreak of monkeypus in 7 states of the federation after a motion was moved to that effect during senate session.