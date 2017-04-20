Nigeria has serious political crisis–Bishop Kukah

Share This





















From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto State, Mathew Kukah yesterday said there is a very serious crisis in the quality of politics played in Nigeria.

According to him, the quality of men and women who presented themselves as people are questionable.

The Bishop spoke at the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) at the National Anti – Money Laundering Counter Financing of Terrorism sensitization Seminar for Religious Leaders and institutions help in Kaduna.

On the level of corruption in the country, Father Kukah said he feels more demoralized and very humiliated as a Nigerian due to the level of corruption in the country.

“ The confusion is that we are dealing with monies that are of the sizable of budget of some African states. I think it’s unthinkable that we are having such money running into billions of naira and we don’t know who owned such monies. Frankly like I said if I were a foreigner my respect for Nigeria will dwindles seriously.

“Even me as a Nigerian I feel quite violated and I don’t really know if all this theatre is the best way to go I think that the agencies concerned should have less dramatic but effective way of telling us the work they are doing, rather than this endless washing of lenients whose owners we don’t know. It’s not helping the fight.

“Terrorism is not a big enterprise and I think that is where is a bit troubling you just heard for example12 people lost their lives in southern Kaduna many bomb explode but only 2-3 people get affected so anything that continues to diminish human lives is an assault by our common humanity.

“ That was why we must all stand up together for lives irrespective of whose life it is but in Nigeria this is not best of time because we are losing human lives un accounted for. Nigeria has never felt collectively more assaulted physiologically as they feel now.

“ I think the government needs to speed up the process of National Integration because it is worrying that the faith of many people in our country is severely tested but whatever it is we must stand together and I think the government have a different narrative..

“We have elected people who spent their money for us to elect them so as a religious leader the only duty I have now is to obey the laws of Nigeria to the best I can. Let focus our attention on those who constitutionally using our resources to look after our safety.

“ Forget about me as a religious leader because I don’t have a police force. I don’t have a prison I can send anybody to. I think really there are very serious crisis in the quality of our politics that is being played in Nigeria. The quality of men and women who presented themselves as people, “he said.