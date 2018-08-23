Nigeria no longer haven for corruption – Buhari

Share This





















…Commends honest citizens

By Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria will no longer be a byword for corruption and plundering of public resources.

“That is the path we have chosen to take, and our country will eventually get to a new shore,” the President stated yesterday.

This is just as the president commended two Nigerian security men who returned a handbag filled with valuables forgotten at Murtala Muhammed Airport by an American returnee, saying such conduct reflects the new desirable Nigeria.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his Spokesman, Femi Adesina, “a Lagos-based medical doctor, Banji Oyegbami, had met a family returning from America at the airport on August 18, 2018.

In the process of loading their luggage into the car of their host, the handbag of the returnee’s wife fell, unknown to anyone.

It was not till 90 minutes later that an officer of Halogen Securities, on duty at the airport, called the couple, to come for the retrieved bag.

When the bag was eventually collected, the contents, including a handsome amount of American dollars, phone, wrist watch, and other valuables were intact. The grateful couple offered a generous gift, but Messrs Francis Emepueaku and Achi Daniel, declined, saying they were merely doing their duties.”

He continued, “President Buhari believes that despite the scoffing of a minority number, Nigeria is resolutely on the road to a new dawn.

“Honesty remains the best policy. We must exhibit such behaviour in whatever position we find ourselves, whether high or low.

The security men could have chosen to behave differently, following the self-serving principle of ‘if you can’t beat them, join them.’ But they have chosen to be examples of good, honest Nigerians. I commend their conduct to the rest of the country.”

The President urged Nigerians to bring out the best in themselves at all times, noting that with such minds, they can never be hoodwinked again by those who seek power for selfish and dubious reasons, and return the country to an inglorious past.

India rejects UAE’s $100m flood disaster fund offer India on Wednesday rejected an offer by the United Arab Emirates government to give $100 million to the disaster relief fund for flood-stricken Kerala state.

“In line with the existing policy, the government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts,” said a foreign ministry statement.

India has a record of refusing foreign aid after disasters. The ministry added that foreign money could only be donated through Indian-origin individuals or foundations.

The Kerala state chief minister called for “high level” talks with the national government so the UAE money could be accepted.(AFP)