Nigeria procures 5 trainer aircrafts from Pakistan

From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo yesterday unveiled 5 brand new Super Mushshak aircrafts to decisively deal with insecurity including the dreaded Boko Haram fighters in the northeastern part of the country.

Osinbajo was represented by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali, at the induction of the aircrafts and graduation ceremony of 16 student pilots held at the Nigerian Air Force Base Kaduna.

He described the procurement of the aircraft as timely, especially with the renewed ambushes by degraded Boko Haram elements in Maiduguri.

“We have sanitised the procurement process of military hardware with a view to eliminating corruption and inefficiency. I make bold to say that we have achieved remarkable savings and infused quality into the system.

“This has contributed in no small way to the acquisition of these new aircrafts without any encumbrances. I have no doubt that the acquisition of the Super Mushshak aircraft would add impetus to the training efforts of 401 FTS

“This administration as promised two years ago is determined to protect everyone living in the country and their property. That is why it has taken the issue of insurgency and terrorism very seriously.

“The FG is also including training and capacity building to what we are doing that is, acquisition of more Air hardware and training so that our armed forces especially, the Air Force personnel can perform better in securing our national integrity.

“On corruption in the system and Boko Haram, we have restrategised and all these attacks you see are just sign of weakness and we have been doing a lot to see that all these ambushes come to an end. We also want to train civil defence and police so they can join us where we are and move forward instead of remaining in one place.

“You will recall that Mr President promised in his inaugural address about 2 years ago to build the capacity of the armed forces to effectively address the Boko Haram insurgency as well as other national security threats.

“This has been a major security policy thrust of this administration. We have since embarked on qualitative training and acquisition of new platforms and other supporting equipment for the Armed Forces and security agencies,” the Acting President said.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar said the relocation of service Chiefs to Maiduguri has improved the intelligence gathering and final clean up of insurgents in that part of the country.

According to him, they have 10 training aircraft presently and are expecting additional five by December this year.

“ This shows that the federal government is doing very well in providing both manpower and hardware for defence of our national integrity, “he said