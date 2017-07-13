Nigeria spends $4.5bn annually to import steel – Reps

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Chairman, House Committee on Steel, Rep Lawal Muhammadu Idrisu has said Nigerians spend $4.5 billion annually to import basic metals and almimimum products.

The chairman disclosed this during an investigative hearing on the “lack of patronage on Nigerian Companies in the Provision of Steel products, the outrageous taxes and Duties imposed on steel products manufacturers” and “call on the Federal government to consider the original builders of Ajakouta steel plant in the proposed negotiations for the completion, reactivation and operation of the project”.

Rep Lawal wondered why despite the huge deposit of iron ore in the country, Nigeria spend $4.5 billion annually to import basic metals and aluminum products just as 25 million tonnes of steel find its way into the country annually.

He explained that the capital flight on steel and iron accessories has huge impact on the economy, saying that the public hearing is an opportunity for the legislature to be educated by the stakeholders on how to formulate the necessary legislation that will empower the country, create wealth, jobs for the citizens, preserve the foreign exchange and lead to economic well being.

“Nigeria spends about $4.5 billion (N887 billion) annually on importation of basic metals, made up of processed steel, aluminum products and associated derivatives consumed in the country totaling about 25 million tonnes per annum.

“We are convinced that the development of the steel sector will ensure wealth creation for the citizens, conservation of foreign exchange arising from the use of locally made products as well as increased internally generated revenue,” Idrisu said.

In his submission, Engr. Also Abdulahi, Director Steel of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, said that the Ministry is charged with the responsibility of developing an viable steel sector stressed by the need for government to create a conducive business environment for increased steel development in the country and support for local steel development

The Ministry stated that steel is essential to modern industrial activities and necessary for global development and improvement of quality of life.

He decried the decay in the steel industry, saying that despite the country’s ranking in iron ore reserves in the world, exploitation and steel production are very low.

“There are over 20 steel rolling mills in the country fed largely by steel scrap. The main inhibitors to growth of the steel industry are poor infrastructure and lack of cheap, affordable and accessible finance, limited transport infrastructure to production sites and lack of cheap, uninterrupted power,” he said.

“Lack of patronage of local steel manufacturers by international contractors is a major concern to the Ministry, but this may likely be due to the inability of the local steel manufacturers to produce different steel profiles e.g. structural steel products as most of them deal in iron rod” Abdullahi stated.

The ministry recommended zero duty for plant equipment and machinery, tax holidays, pioneer status and special tariff incentives as some of the strategies to be adopted by government for the development of the steel sector.

The Speaker of the House of Representative, Hon. Yakubu Dogara who was represented by the Majority Whip Rep Yakubu Umar Barde noted that the iron and steel sector is still underdeveloped. He proposed that the original developers of Ajaokuta Iron and Steel Company, designed to serve as the biggest integrated steel company in West Africa should be contacted to provide a lead for the company to begin production.

Barde noted that the failure in the steel sector accounts for the influx of substandard iron and steel products into the country, adding that about N2 billion worth of cables were recently confiscated by customs as a result of the failure in the steel sector.

The investigative hearing was adjourned as critical stake holders like the Ministers of Solid Minerals Development, Steel Development, Finance, Power Works and Housing, the Comptroller General of Customs and others were absent.