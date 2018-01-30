Nigeria to get national carrier soon, Aviation Minister assures

Share This





















Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has assured that the country would soon have a full private sector-driven national carrier.

Sirika, while addressing journalists in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the sidelines of 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union yesterday, gave the assurance that the government would provide enabling environment and support.

He said the country would take advantage of the Single Air Transport Market launched by the African Union (AU) yesterday.

He said apart from Nigerian entrepreneurs, the African Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and the Chinese Exim Bank as well as countries like Ethiopia, Kenya, South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Rwanda, Namibia and Niger Republic would participate in the initiative.

He said: “We are very close to having a national carrier at the moment. We are at the stage of transaction services. We have affiliations which will be dealt with. I hope within this week, you will hear from me on where we are. It will be soon.

“We have been having alliances, discussions and co-operations regarding establishment of a national carrier in Nigeria. It is going to be a full private sector driven. And if that happens, the government will provide enabling environment and support. And once that is done, Nigeria is on its way to greatness. Most importantly, the prices of tickets and the efficiency of service will be much better.

“Apart from enterpremeurs within Nigeria, institutions like African Development Bank has written to us that they are willing to support us and partner with us to drive this process. So also the Islamic Development Bank. So also the Exim Bank.

“Countries like Ethiopia, Kenya, South Africa, Morocco and Egypt have been coming around to try to participate and partner with us. And lately, Rwanda, Namibia and Niger Republic. So, we are getting there soon.”