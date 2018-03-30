Nigerian Army urges Boko Haram to embrace amnesty

Share This





















The Nigerian Army on Thursday asked Boko Haram insurgents to lay down their arms and embrace the Federal government’s amnesty offer.

In a statement signed by Texas Chukwu, a Brig. Gen. and director, Army Public Relations, said: “we wish to remind repentant Boko Haram fighters that the window of opportunity to embrace the Federal Government Amnesty programme is still open for them to surrender and lay down their weapons.

“It is also gratifying to report that the troops’ morale remains high as they dominate the general area with a robust fighting patrol in continuation with the clearance operations,” he said.

Mr. Chukwu disclosed that the troops of 23 Brigade under the Operation LAFIYA DOLE had arrested three suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Ngurore on March 28.

The army spokesman explained that one of the suspects, who was wounded as a result of gunshots, confessed to have participated in various attacks coordinated by the insurgents.

According to him, the army is conducting preliminary investigations with the 23 Brigade Provost Company.

The army commended members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) for patriotism, resilience and cooperation with troops.

Mr. Chukwu also called on members of the public to emulate the vigilance of the CJTF, and report any suspicious persons or objects to the nearest military location.

President Muhammadu Buhari on March 23, said the Federal Government is ready to offer amnesty to members of the Boko Haram sect that are willing to drop their arms.

President Buhari said this at a meeting with the schoolgirls who recently regained freedom after they were abducted from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State by Boko Haram terrorists.

“Federal Government is ready to rehabilitate Boko Haram militants who are ready to lay down their arms.

“While further efforts are being made to secure the release of every abducted citizen in Nigeria, Government is ever ready to accept the unconditional laying down of arms by any member of the Boko Haram group, who show strong commitment in that regard.

“We are ready to rehabilitate and integrate such repentant members into the larger society,” he said. (NAN)