Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi not facing health crisis-NAHCON

By Maryam Garba Hassan

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON has denied a report published in an online medium that health crisis has hit Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia as Nigerian pilgrims cannot access the country’s health facilities in the holy land.

In a statement signed by Head Media of the Commission, Uba Mana, the commission said it would not want to join issue with the online media known for its hyper active and sensational reports on issues.

It said Nigeria does not operate or have a pilgrims camp in Saudi Arabia as erroneously published by the medium adding that what the Commission has been operating is pilgrim residence in 5 or at least 3 star hotel accommodation in both Makkah and Madina with full compliments of feeding – breakfast and dinner.

It said no fewer than 50 medical health personnel’s including doctors, pharmacists nurses are currently in Saudi Arabia to dispense services to the pilgrims.

“For the purpose of emphasis, it should be mentioned that about 20 members of the national medical team were part of the first batch of Nigerian pilgrims officials to arrive Saudi Arabia on the 29th July, 2017 when the inaugural flight from Nigeria departed for Saudi Arabia.

It however blamed the report on the media it alleged is working with a Hajj cabal who have not hidden the fact that they want the commission to fail as the media could not mention any credible source in its story instead it claim an unknown source, which we are sure are no other than the cabal.

“The “Cabal” having failed to tarnish the image and integrity of the leadership of the commission at both chambers of the national assembly during the controversy over this year’s Hajj fare vowed and threatened to disrupt the 2017 Hajj exercise by every means, and we are therefore not surprised that they came up with this untruth and false information which in the main is not only fallacious but mischievous in order to create panic in the Nigerian tents and Nigeria at home”.

According to the statement, to enhance the performance and efficiency of the medical team, the commission transported drugs worth over N10 million to Saudi Arabia which have been distributed and stored in the Nigerian clinics located in Markaziyya area In Madina, Where the bulk of Nigerian pilgrims are accommodated .