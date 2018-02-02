Nigerian police ill equipped, says Ex AIG

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

Retired Officers of the Nigerian Police have said that the country’s police inability to curb social unrest in the country was attributable to inadequate working equipment in the hands of police personnel.

Muhammed Hamisu Ali-Jos, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police and Vice President of the Association of Retired Police Officer of Nigeria (ARPON) made this known during an interview with journalists in Jos.

According to him, “ Police should not be blamed for not being able to curb violence due to lack of working equipment. As the police being the first line of defence, If they have all it takes , they would do what is required.”

The former police boss called on the National Assembly to speed the passage of the Nigerian Police Development Fund and Police Trust Fund bills, adding that the quick passage of the bills would help a lot in ensuring the welfare of the police in the country.

He noted that for the Nigerian Police Officers to work effectively, the y must be cared for.