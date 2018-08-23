Nigerian wanted in Canada for alleged homicide

Share This





















A 27 years old Nigerian, Philip Afolabi, has been declared wanted by the Calgary Police service in Canada.

Mr Afolabi was accused of sexual assault, criminal harassment, assault with weapon among other offences.

According to a report by Canada-based news medium, CBC News, the Calgary police said in a statement on Wednesday that Mr Afolabi was released on bail but disappeared while awaiting trial.

“The incidents occurred in the spring, and Afolabi was recently released on bail while awaiting trial,” the paper quoted the police as saying.

“Philip Afolabi, 27, is wanted for sexual assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance by choking, criminal harassment, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance and multiple breaches of court orders and an emergency protection order, according to police,” the paper added.

According to the statement, Mr Afolabi until his release has been on trial for 43 outstanding warrants but disappeared after his bail. They however related his crime to what the police described as “serious domestic incidents”

The statement also added that investigations had been on since Mr Afolabi’s disappearance.

“He has since disappeared, and investigators from the domestic conflict unit have been working to locate him but have not succeeded. It is hoped a member of the public will know where he can be found.”

The Canadian police described Mr Afolabi as five feet nine inches tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

The police want people with useful information about Mr Afolabi to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.