Nigerien delegation, Sokoto govt meet on security, economic ties

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

A delegation from Niger Republic, led by the Governor of Tahoua region Malam Abdulrahman Musa, have a held a one-day high level meeting in Sokoto to discuss security and economic ties between the two neighbouring states.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said the gathering is a follow-up of the bilateral discussion held when President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic visited President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria in Daura last September.

“This meeting seeks to enhance cooperation between our people and our government. It will discuss critical areas like security, trade, agriculture, forestry development, cultural integration, animal breeding, education and movement of persons in furtherance of the charter of ECOWAS and the African Union (AU).

“I am confident that the longstanding cooperation between the people of Sokoto and the people of Tahoua will be enhanced at the end of our deliberations,” Tambuwal said.

In his remarks, Governor Musa extolled the level of cooperation between the two nations, saying the cultural and historical ties that binds their people are still strong.

He said even though there is relative security in the areas bothering Sokoto and Tahoua, they are not oblivious of the precarious situation in Nigeria’s North East and Diffa region of Niger Republic.

A minute silence was held in honour of 30 Sokoto citizens who recently died on their way to Chota in Niger Republic for a religious ceremony.