NIM puts coordinators on alert over NASS barricade

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM, has said that it views the unfortunate barricade of the National Assembly to majority of lawmakers and Staff in the early hours of yesterday as the height of the systematic slide of Democracy into anarchy in Nigeria

The group pointed out that the “gestapo action and reckless use of force on elected lawmakers of the Nigerian peoples by the state security have again put Nigeria’s Democracy under serious threat of possible truncation as the fact that security goons of the DSS prevented majority of Senators, House of Reps members and workers from accessing and gaining entrance into the National Assembly Complex suggests an undemocratic move of a conspiracy by the DSS to carry out a civilian coup detat for the minority allowed to gain entrance into the National Assembly’.

A statement by the group”s Director-general, Cheif Olawale Okunniyi. Said, “The NIM as a foremost and biggest mass movement of the fresh breed, third force movement in Nigeria is once again compelled to put all its coordinators nationwide on red alert to be ready to storm the street once again in the defence of democracy and civil rule in Nigeria

“We however view the sacking of Lawal Daura, the Director of DSS by the Acting President, Yemi Osibajo as a first step in the right direction as the DSS may need to be overhaul and the tiny cabal wrecking havoc in the Nigerian Presidency dismantled’, it stressed.