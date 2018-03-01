NIMET cautions against early farming over February rains

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet has advised farmers to ignore the early rains experienced in some parts of the country in February and exercise restraint in speeding up on planting as this may affect their crops.

NiMet said it will continue to monitor the weather and climate conditions as they unfold and will keep the general public informed regularly.

Having warned of upsurge in weather conditions, the agency, however, advised that other farming activities such as land clearing can commence awaiting the onset of rainfall.

A statement made available from NiMet’s Public Relations Unit, National Weather Forecasting and Climate Research Centre emphasized that this is not the onset of rainfall season in any part of the country.

The month of February, according to NiMet, is climatologically considered as a transmission period from dry season to rainfall season in the Southern states, while the North is usually characterized by a mixture of hazy and hot conditions.

NiMet said during the early part of February 2018, there was a sigh of relief from the harmattan dust haze which was followed by high temperatures in most places, which provided the necessary energy and coupled with Northward surge in the rain bearing winds from the South Atlantic Ocean gave the favorable condition for the rains experienced in some parts of the country recently.

“There is usually an inter-play between the rain bearing winds from the ocean and the dry trade winds from the Sahara which are being controlled by the general atmospheric flow and when certain conditions are met, the type of rains experienced recently will occur.

The increase in temperatures is likely to continue especially in the North and the citizenry especially rural dwellers resident in north and central parts of the country are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and stay in cool and ventilated environment; this will reduce heat stress and prevent incidences of dehydration and meningitis epidemics which has already been reported in some places.