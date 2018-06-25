NiMet DG bags membership of UN weather agency

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe Abuja

A specialized agency of the United Nations agency for weather and climate, operational hydrology and related geophysical sciences, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), has elected Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) who doubles as Permanent representative of Nigeria with the WMO as member of the Executive Council of WMO.

Prof. Mashi’s membership of the Council is expected to provide an opportunity for Nigeria to access first-hand knowledge of current global issues and apply it into the Nigeria situation.

It will also strengthen multi-lateral and bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and countries worldwide on weather, climate, water, environment and sustainable development issues.

Nigeria’s membership, which is for four years, will also enable NiMet to strengthen its existing relationship with research and development communities worldwide.

A statement signed by NiMet’s General Manager, Public Relations Unit, Muntari Ibrahim Yusuf said the event took place, Wednesday 20th June, 2018 at the Executive Council Seventieth Session (EC70) meeting in the Organisation’s headquarters, Geneva, Switzerland.

Comprising 192 members, the UN agency is charged with the responsibility to formulate policies, scrutinize programmes and give directions on all matters of meteorology.

The Council comprise of 37 members (9 from Africa) representing the 192 members of the WMO; and Nigeria is the only Anglophone country representing West Africa on the Executive Council.