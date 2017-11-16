NiMet gets research grant from the UK

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet has earned a research grant from the United Kingdom Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) to African Science for Weather Information and Forecasting Techniques (SWIFT).

The research, which is intended to improve the existing specialty and accuracy of NiMet forecast making it more spatial and targeted, would also benefit different sectors of the nation’s economy.

A statement from NiMET yesyerday, said the beneficiaries of this grant were carefully selected in line with their area of specialization and expertise, which suits the above grant. The experts from NiMet are: Mr. Ibrahim Ishiyaku, Aeronautical Meteorologist, Dr. Mansur Matazu, Meteorologist/Climatologist, Dr. Kamoru Lawal, Specialist in Atmospheric Science, and Mr. Eniola Olaniyan, Numerical Weather Prediction Scientist.

According to the statement, “The staff therefore will participate in International Research Project with Global Consortiums over a four-year programme by joining the team of 25 UK and 45 African Atmospheric scientists, Social scientists and Operational forecasters who would undertake fundamental scientific research into the physics of tropical weather systems, evaluation and presentation of complex model, satellite data, communications and exploitation of forecasts

“The project which would have direct impact on aviation, agriculture, energy, water resources, health and emergency response will ensure results can be translated beyond partner countries and into the wider developing world.”