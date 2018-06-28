NiMet predicts rains, thunderstorms today

Share This





















The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country today with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over Yola, Jalingo and Mambilla Plateau in the morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 33 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that thunderstorms and rains were expected to affect Kaduna, Jos, Abuja, Niger, Ilorin and Kogi later in the day.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms and rains over the entire region in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms and rains over the region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 32 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern States will experience cloudy conditions with prospects of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Kebbi, Maiduguri, Dutse and Nguru are expected in the morning hours.

“During the afternoon and evening period, isolated thunderstorms are expected over Katsina, Kano and Zaria with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 32 to 36 and 20 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the country within the next 24 hours” NiMet predicts.(NAN)