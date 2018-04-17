NIPSS Alumni holds farmers, herdsmen conflict dialogue

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Alumni Association of National Institute (AANI) in collaboration with Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) may have concluded plans to organize a tow-day-dialogue geared towards providing lasting solution to the perennial farmers/herders clashes.

This was contained in a statement released in Abuja yesterday by AANI and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ogbonna Onyeishi.

Onyeishi noted that the dialogue will see invited stakeholders deliberate on the possible mechanism that will be adopted towards finding final solution to the persistent farmers, herders’ clashes which he said has raised ethnic, economic and socio-political tensions in the nation.

According to the statement, “The Alumni Association of National Institute (AANI) is organizing a National Dialogue on Farmers/Herders Conflict from 18th to 19th April, 2018 at NUC Auditorium Abuja. As a National Think-Tank, AANI in collaboration with Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) invite stakeholders to deliberate and find lasting solution to this conflict which has been raising ethnic, political and socio-economic tensions in Nigeria”.

Continuing, Onyeishi stated that the core objective of the dialogue was to look seriously on the remote causes of the conflict and proffer solution that will lead to implementation that will nip it on the bud.

“The objective of the dialogue is to look critically at the root causes of the conflict and proffer implementation strategies on how to eradicate and prevent future occurrences” the statement read in part.

“It is clarion call for every citizen of Nigeria to be patriotically concerned about the implication of farmers/herders conflict. AANI wishes to contribute to this discourse and at the same time preach peace, tolerance, and brotherhood among Nigerians toward a better society in our country and beyond” the statement concluded.