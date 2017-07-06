NJC eulogises new scribe, Saleh

Share This





















By Paschal Njoku, Abuja

The National Judicial Council has eulogised it’s newly appointed secretary, Barr Gambo Ahmad, describing him as man of innovation.

A statement released on Wednesday by Soji Oye, Director (Information) NJC, said Saleh resumed on Friday June 30.

It was during his tenure as the Chief Registrar according to the NJC, “that the processes of Court Automation commenced, and the interviews of candidates who applied for conferment of Senior Advocate of Nigeria are streamed live on the website of the Supreme Court, to enable members of the public to view and access the suitability or otherwise of qualified candidates to forestall allegation of bias or preferential treatment”.

“He introduced technologies which has enable the Court rooms to connect to unified system that has a central repository for all audio/video recording of proceedings. This includes: the transcript, audio and video recordings of any hearing, appearances and Court room proceedings.

“He also installed in the Court a device called the document camera with the capacity to display exhibits, which can be viewed by Judges, Registrars and lawyers. This device converts a paper document or physical exhibit to an electronic image with the ability to enlarge or reduce the image.

“History was made on Friday 30th June, 2017, when the former Secretary of the National Judicial Council Danladi Halilu, Esq., OON, who officially retired from active service formally, passed the baton over to Ahmed Gambo Saleh, Esq, as the incumbent Secretary of the National Judicial Council” the statement read.

Ahmed Gambo Saleh, Esq., who until his appointment was the immediate past Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, holds first and second degrees in Law from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto and Bayero University, Kano, respectively.

He worked briefly as a Private Legal Practitioner before joining the service of Jigawa State Ministry as a Senior State Counsel in 1998, where he rose to become Director of Legal Drafting in 2002.

Mr Saleh was a onetime Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association, Dutse Branch in 2008.

In the later part of 2008, he was appointed a Special Assistant to former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, GCON.

In 2010, he was appointed the Deputy Director Litigation before his appointment as the 16th Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The NJC spokesman said Danladi Halilu, Esq., OON, on 1st July, 2002, took over from Hajia Bilkisu Abdulmalik Bashir, OON, Secretary, Federal Judicial Service Commission, who was then coordinating the affairs of the National Judicial Council.

In his parting shot at the apex court, the new Secretary noted that poor funding is not related to the judiciary alone.

‎”Though the issue of poor funding is not peculiar to the Judiciary, but it is really difficult to determine how much funds will ever be enough to make it discharge its duties efficiently and effectively. The feeling out there is that the judiciary needs at least a reasonable benchmark funding to enable it fund its operations”.

He however pointed out that the allocation to the judiciary in the country’s national budget is a far-cry from its minimum requirement for capital and recurrent expenditure.

“It is noteworthy and commendable though that the executive graciously increased the allocation to the judiciary in this year’s budget to N100billion Naira up by 30% from around 70billion Naira in the past couple of years.

“Findings showed that a significant percentage of this amount goes into recurrent and overhead leaving a negligible amount for capital.

“This is obviously not good enough as it is clear that the judiciary needs a massive injection of capital funds to reduce the infrastructural deficits easily noticeable in the country’s courts”.

It was however noted that adequate funding is necessary if the country is to have an efficient and effective judiciary that will play a vital role in enforcing government’s developmental agenda especially the anti-corruption war.

“It was not all smooth sailing as funding stood as the major stumbling block between the dreams of the administration and the actualisation of those dreams.

“The judiciary as a whole and the Supreme Court in particular, has always worked with very limited resources in executing its projects and programmes.

“This has naturally affected the execution of many laudable programmes for the Supreme Court”.