NLC bemoans resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in N/east

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has bemoaned the resurgence of Boko Harm attacks in the North East.

NLC President Ayuba Wabba, in a statement yesterday, said the Union was worried by Boko Haram elements operating from fall back positions It condemned in totality the killing of 50 worshippers at a mosque in Mubi by a suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber and the slaying of 30 herders by unknown assailants.

The labour union commiserated with the government and people of Adamawa State over the merciless killings.

The statement reads in part; “The Nigeria Labour Congress wishes to commiserate with the government and people of Adamawa State over the killing of 50 worshippers in Mubi by a suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber.

“We also condemn the slaying of 30 herders by yet to be identified assailants. These cold-blooded killings are shocking and reprehensible. We demand that the perpetrators be found and brought to book.

“On the killings of worshippers in the mosques, we are worried by this resurgence of strikes the by Boko Haram elements operating from fall back positions.”

The NLC which expressed belief that the Boko Haram insurgents have been defeated called for more efforts in strengthening of security awareness and intelligence gathering among the local populace as well as the de-radicalisation campaign generally by the military personnel.

Also yesterday, the NLC commiserated with the government and people of Anambra over the death of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme.