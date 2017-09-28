NLC rejects state creation

Share This





















From Ahmed Kaigama, Bauchi

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has kicked against the creation of additional states in view of the present economic situation.

The State Chairman of the Union in Bauchi, Comrade Hashimu Mohammed Gital revealed this in its memorandum at a meeting of All Progressives Congress, APC, Committee on True Federalism Public Consultation in North East zone held at Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall in Bauchi.

According to him, ”the creation of additional states at the present status of Nigeria economy is unviable. The organized Labour therefore is not in support of any move in this direction “.

Gital said that, the local government councils in the country should be granted autonomy in order to facilitate and fast track development at the grassroots.

According to him, the organized Labour is strongly of the view that Nigeria should continue with the current presidential system of government, which he said encourages democracy, guarantee political stability, independence of the president, proper use of talent and there is check and balance.

On the issue of legislature, he said the country should adopt a part time legislature because a part time legislature cannot consume a fraction of what is at the present allocated to them under the current arrangement by the government

Gital added that the organized Labour is also not in support by the National Assembly to remove the issue of national minimum wage by them from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list.

In their separate address, the North-East zone governors who were divergent in their views, however, all agreed on the need for Nigeria to be a one indivisible entity.