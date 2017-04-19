NMA unveils 5-year plan to revamp health sector

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Worried by the decay in the health system, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has presented a 5- year strategic plan to address the challenges in the health sector.

The strategic plan was which will take effect from 2017-2022 was presented yesterday in Abuja, during a round table meeting with stakeholders in the health sector.

The stakeholders were to brainstorm on the issues contained in the strategic plan with a view to critique and make recommendations.

In his remark, the Chairman of the National Strategic Planning Implementation Committee (NSPIC), Dr. Ben Ayene said the meeting was informed by the myriad of challenge in the health sector.

“If the health sector in Nigeria is performing effectively and efficiently, we won’t be here.

If it is owned by those who should own it, we won’t be here. But the health system as it is, is failing. So it is the responsibility of all the stakeholders to revamp the sector”.

He said the theme of the event, from word to action; “working the talk” is apt, considering the centre stage that NMA wants to take in addressing challenges in the health sector which is not primary responsibility.

“The NMA does not want to do it alone that is why we are calling on partners to key in to this initiative aimed at addressing the various challenges in the health sector.”

On his part, Deputy Chairman House Committee on Health Services, Muhammed Usman,

expressed delight with the five year plan of the NMA.

He said it deserves all the supports of various stakeholders. “This initiative if implemented, will go a long way in assisting the body to move the health sector forward.”

He said the health sector is currently in shambles considering the rate of people going outside the country for treatment.

“The government over time had not paid attention to the system. And it is high time something serious had been done to reposition the sector.”

Earlier in his opening remark, the NMA president, Professor Mike Ogirima, said “Based on the theme of this event, we are ready to explore and drive health sector reform. We will take advocacy to the various arms of government to press on them to do the needful and reform the health sector.

He said the association will also focus on improving health care at the Primary Health Care (PHC) centres and rural areas, which he said were the most affected.