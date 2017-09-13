Nnamdi Kanu under house arrest, lawyer claims

Share This





















• Curfew declared in Aba

By Ese Awhotu with agency report

Nnamdi Kanu, the le

ader of Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) is reported to have been under house arrest, at the instance of the Nigerian army according to a claim by his lawyer.

Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has alleged in a statement, Tuesday that the army has placed Kanu under house arrest.

Ejiofor said that no fewer than four IPOB members had been killed in the area, although the army has since refuted that anybody was killed.

The police spokesperson in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, also denied the claim by IPOB.

He said the Army was only on its routine patrol and passed through the area.

“They have moved on now to other parts of the city. I have been to that area, they were on their normal ongoing show of force. I don’t think they tried to break into the building,” Mr. Ogbonna said.

According to Mr. Ejiofor: “Just to notify the world that my client’s (Nnamdi Kanu) house is presently under siege by the trigger-happy soldiers ac

ting under the direct instruction of Chief of Army Staff.

“He has been placed under house arrest at the moment while shooting sporadically into the air.”

Meanwhile, to safeguard lives and properties in the area, the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday declared a three-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in Aba.

The governor in a statement yesterday, said, “ Abia State Government is committed to the protection of the lives and properties of its citizens and others residing and doing business within the geographical entity called Abia State. Abians and others living within Abia, are advised to remain law abiding and carry on their lawful business without fear, as efforts by Government will be made to reduce friction between the civil populace and military personnel in the State.

“Meanwhile, Aba residents are advised to observe a curfew from 6pm to 6am fromtoday 12/09/2017 to 14/09/2017.”

iThe governor said that Abia State

will co – operate with security agencies to maintain the rule of law and order in the State.