NNDC, Turkish firm in $15m pact to revive Kaduna Textile

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The New Nigeria Development Company, NNDC, has signed a $15 million pact with a Turkish Firm, SUR Investment to reactivate and restructure the comatose Kaduna Textile Limited, KTL.

The Executive Director Investment in the NNDC, Alhaji Ali Gombe disclosed this when he received directors from the SUR Investment who were on a fact finding mission to the Textile Factory in Kaduna.

Alhaji Gombe who is the chairman restructuring committee of KTT explained that SUR officials indicated their willingness to enter into partnership with NNDC towards investing in the Kaduna Textile Company.

He said that, after the paper works, KTL will start producing military and paramilitary uniforms for sale to the Nigerian Armed Forces and other paramilitary formations, which will save the country the foreign exchange used in importing the wares.

Gombe added that the factory will then go into garment production, describing the move of revitalization of Kaduna Textile Company as laudable project which on the long run will turn around the fortune of the company,

“This agreement will also create employment for our people and when the company is in operation we are also hoping to start exporting our wares to other countries,” he explained.

In his welcome remarks, the Group Managing Director of NNDC, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Musa said the agreement was one of the moves to revival the textile factory.

He promised that other investments of the company will receive similar attention.