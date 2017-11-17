No escape for looters- Buhari insists

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that anyone caught to have stolen public funds in his administration would be made to face the law.

Buhari gave this warning in his remarks at the presentation of a book on the performance of his administration in the last two years written by the Presidential Media Team.

The presenter of the book: “Making steady and sustainable progress for Nigeria’s peace and prosperity” Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is also a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) also accused former President Goodluck Jonathan of having institutionalized corruption during his administration.

APC’s National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, who chaired the presentation said the Buhari administration has achieved a lot as recorded in the book urging officials to publicize their activities for the public to know exactly what they were doing.

Buhari, who vowed to use the last ounce of his energy to serve the nation selflessly, said having gone through the harrowing experience of economic recession, his government’s efforts would be targeted at easing the economic hardship on the people.

He promised to provide more jobs and social security for the vulnerable just as vowed to ensure infrastructural progress in the country.

He said “I would at the same like to assure all Nigerians of my commitment to improve security, fight corruption and restructure the economy.”

Tinubu in his remarks praised the President for decimating the Boko Haram insurgents noting that had Nigeria continued under Jonathan, the terrorists would have been emboldened and gained more territories.

He said that the previous administration squandered the wealth accrued to it for the development of the nation and institutionalized corruption.

While noting that the war against large scale corruption has not been won by the Buhari’s administration, Tinubu pointed out that the President had set an axe to the root of the malaise.

Oyegun said “the sheer scope of achievements of this administration recorded in this publication is simply astonishing. Even as the Chairman of the party, I am getting a much fuller understanding of the depth and breadth of some of these accomplishments. What this means is that we need to do more in propagating our achievements. We have a good trumpet to blow. We have good reasons to blow it. So, let us go out and blow it very well.”

“Talking about the relevance of the book, the APC chairman said “It will also serve as a morale booster to all our party members, who are now armed with the incontrovertible and verifiable evidence of the enormous achievements of our government since inauguration in May 2015 till date.”

Oyegun scored Buhari high in his determination to fight corruption noting that the malaise has been brought forward to public consciousness attracting debates from the common man.

The over-subscription of our Eurobonds for 4 consecutive times and our improved rating on ease of doing business ranking are key pointers to the increasing trust and confidence that investors and the international community generally have about our country and especially our government’s determination to fight corruption.”

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in his remarks said the achievements recorded in the book were not exhaustive insisting that many more have been achieved as the book was originally scheduled for presentation on May 29th when the Buhari administration clocked two years.