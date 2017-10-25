No going back on indefinite strike, Adamawa LG workers say

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

The Indefinite strike embarked by local government workers in Adamawa state has entered its third day and is taking a new dimension as the leadership of the Union (National Union of Local Government Employees,NULGE) in the state have directed closure of all working offices of its members.

State President of the Union,Comrade Hamman Jumba Gatugal issued the directive while monitoring the implementation of the strike action in metropolitan local governments in the state capital Wednesday accusing the Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla ‘s administration of insensitivity to their predicament.

Comrade Gatugal ordered the local government workers to stay at home until further directive from the Union’s leadership in due course declaring that the Union has lost trust and confidence on the state government over the outstanding salary arrears.

He also alleged that the government in the state has mismanaged resources provided by the Federal government as intervention christened “bail out funds” for payment of salary arrears.

“Our great Union has lost trust and confidence in state government of the day because they are insensitive to our plight as they received N6 Billion bailout funds for that purpose but to no avail”.Gatugal alleged.

It could be recalled that the Union declared an indefinite strike action on Tuesday over its members five months salary arrears which the state government has turned deaf ears despite the bail out money sent by Federal government as intervention to states.

According to Gatugal in a press release, another four months outstanding salary arrears of four local councils including; Demsa,Hong,Shelleng and Mubi-South councils and four years leave grant of 2014,2015,2016 and 2017 were not paid to workers in the state.

He lamented that after series of meeting between government officials and the Union’s leadership with the two ultimatum letters served, the state government remained adamant on the matter which left the union with no option but the industrial strike action.

“In view of the above therefore, today 23rd October.2017 ,we urged all our teeming members across the 21 local Government of Adamawa state to embark on indefinite strike from 12 midnight, till they hear from the leadership of our great Union.

“You are here by advice to conduct yourselves peacefully and abide by the laws of the land throughout the period of the strike, “ the release appealed.

Contacted for response,state chairman,Association of Local Governments Of Nigeria,ALGON,Barrister Aliyu Wakili Boya said he was not in a good set of mind to comment on the matter because he was traumatised with armed robbery attack the befall him yesterday night.

Effort to speak to the Commissioner for Local Government, Mustapha Barkido Aliyu was not fruitful as his mobile phone was switched off and was not on seat at his office by the of filling in this report.