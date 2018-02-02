No going back on strike, JORAISU tells FG

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The leadership of the Joint Research and Allied Institutions Sector Unions (JORAISU) comprising of Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), the Academic Staff Union of Research Institution (ASURI) as well as the Senior Staff Association of Teaching Hospital and Research Institution and Allied (SSATHRIA) have vowed to continue with the ongoing strike which began on the 14th of November, 2017 until the Federal Government implement the content of the agreement reached with unions since 31st of January, 2011.

Speaking to newsmen during the protest on Monday, the Chairman of NASU, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) Sheda, Comrade Olufemi Alabi, said the three Unions were embarking on the strike due to the failure of the Federal Government to pay the striking workers their peculiar allowances as was being done to their counterparts at the universities.

He also said the Unions were embarking on the strike due to denial of the government to implement the 65 years of retirement age of research workers, adding that the government had failed to pay the aggrieved workers their one year salary arrears.

On his reaction, the chairman of (SSATHRIA), Comrade Justin Nwokedi, said the unions would not call-off the strike until their demands are met.

Nwokedi disclosed that the Federal Government had been owing the striking workers since 2010 including their promotion arrears.

On their parts, the chairman of ASURI, Comrade (Dr) I. Sunny Odiagbe as well as the supervisor, Comrade Hassan Goroh who monitored the protest, charged the government to look into the plight of the workers.

Addressing the aggrieved research workers after the protest, the Executive Secretary of NERDC, Prof. Junaid Ismail, assured the aggrieved workers that the Federal Government would do everything possible to response to the grievances of the workers.