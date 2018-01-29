No more crisis in Kano APC – Ganduje

Share This





















As ex-senator, 5000 supporters dump PDP for the party in the state

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano with Agency report

The governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared that the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed Engineer Bashir Karaye as the substantive chairman of the party in the state.

Crisis had since rocked the ruling APC in the state, occasioned by the political feud that broke out between the immediate past governor, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, and the incumbent governor, Ganduje – a situation that created factions within the party.

Haruna Doguwa, loyal to Kwankwaso and the APC’s chairman during the administration of the senator, representing Kano Central, claimed chairmanship of the party, while Abdullahi Abbas, loyal to Ganduje, claimed to have been appointed as the chairman of APC by the incumbent governor. Since then, the leadership crisis continued to wreck havoc in the party.

However, addressing a mammoth crowd during the reception of Bashir Garba Lado, who defected to APC from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano on Saturday, Ganduje revealed that the national body of the party has resolved the impasse by confirming Karaye as the substantive chairman in the commercial state.

According to Ganduje, the prolonged crisis that rocked the party had now been resolved, adding that the representatives of the National Chairman of APC, John Oyegun, have confirmed Karaye as the chairman.

“I want let you know that the crisis in the APC has now been resolved. Our great national leader, John Oyegun, has resolved the matter by confirming Engineer Bashir Karaye as the substantive chairmanship of our great party. Therefore, I implore everybody in this party to work towards its success in future.

“I congratulate you, Engineer Bashir Karaye. I urge you to work tirelessly for the success of this party in the state,” said Ganduje

He also congratulated Senator Lado for joining APC, saying: “Your defecation to APC has further killed PDP in Kano State.”

On his part, President Muhammadu Buhari, congratulated Lado for defecting to APC.

In a letter sent to Lado, and read before the large crowd that witnessed the reception of the former senator, representing Kano Central, under Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Buhari expressed delight for receiving him into the ruling party.

According to Buhari, he received a letter from Lado (informing the president of his intention to join APC) with most delight.

“I was most delighted to receive the letter from you, Bashir Garba Lado, informing me of your intention to join our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I am encouraged to learn that you are ready to join APC with thousands of your supporters, “ the letter said.

In the letter, conveyed and read by Mamman Magoro, Buhari also said, “I am delighted to inform you that, I am looking forward to receiving you in my office, in future.”

Lado was the senator, representing Kano Central, on the platform of PDP, from 2011- 2015; but when he sought re-election, he was defeated by Kwankwaso in 2015.

Senator Lado, has decamped to the All Progressives Congress(APC) with over 5,000 supporters in a grand reception at the popular Sani Abacha stadium, Kano, before a large crowd of supporters.

Mr. Lado, who was accompanied to the venue by party supporters, was received by Deputy National Chairman of the APC, Segun Oni on behalf of the party’s national chairman, John Oyegun.

Speaking shortly after he was received by the party, Mr. Lado promised to work for the development of the party not only at the state level but the country as at large.

“I am very happy to join APC with over 5,000 supporters. Together, we are going to work for the party to become stronger in the state and the country in general,” he said.

The former senator said his decision to move to the APC was borne out his conviction that the party had done well and fulfilled the promises it made to the electorate.

In his remarks, the North- West Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Inuwa Abdulkadir, described the Mr. Lado’s coming as a ‘boost’ to the APC in the country.

Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said that Mr. Lado had brought a lot of development to the state when he was senator representing Kano Central between 2011 and 2015.

He said the contract for the Kano-Katsina road was awarded during the Senator’s term in the senate.

Mr. Ganduje also added that the senator moved the motion for the construction of a fly-over along Zaria Road in Kano metropolis.

The governor also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in the figth against corruption and insurgency in the country.

He also thanked Mr. Buhari for approving the contract for the construction of modern rail line from Lagos to Kano in addition to awarding contract for the rehabilitation of the Abuja – Kaduna-Kano road.

Mr. Ganduje then appealed to the people of the state to continue to pray for the president and for peace, stability and progress in the country.

Among the prominent personalities that graced the occasion were Governor Jibrila Bindow of Adamawa, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Senator Barau Jibrin and some members of the House of representatives.

Other were the National Organising Secretary of the APC, Osita Izunaso; Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi; Senator Eta Enang and the National Women Leader of the ruling party, Rabi Abdullahi, among others.