No N21b, PVCs found in Daura’s homes – DSS

By Ochiaka Ugwu with agency report

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked the fake news and videos circulating in the social media about the alleged recovery of N21 billion, PVCs and weapons in the Katsina and Abuja homes of its sacked Director General, Lawal Daura.

In a statement yesterday, Tony Opuiyo, spokesman of the secret service said the alleged items were non-existent.

The fake news media industry had alleged that Twenty One Billion Naira (N21bn) cash, 400 assorted and sophisticated small arms and light weapons/rifles and thousands of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) belonging to Niger Republic immigrants were found in Daura’s homes.

In some fake video also in circulation, some persons believed to be personnel of a security outfit were seen forcing open safes stocked with money. The security operatives were described as executing a recovery operation at the Katsina home of the former DSS boss.

The DSS said categorically that the videos are false and should be disregarded.

“So far, no such recovery operations have been undertaken by the EFCC or any other security agency at DSS’ office or residences of the former DG”, Opuiyo said..

“There is no doubt that different interests have continued to give varied accounts of the incident of last week at the National Assembly.

“It may, however, be recalled that the Presidency had pledged to carry out a detailed investigation regarding the alleged National Assembly siege.

“The public is, therefore, advised to exercise restraint in their narration of events and as such, desist from spreading fake news or engaging in activities that may mislead or further cause a breach of the peace as well as preempt the outcome of investigations”, Opuiyo said.

Lawal Daura was sacked last week Tuesday on the orders of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, following the blockade of the gates of the National Assembly by hooded and armed DSS operatives.

Osinbajo slammed the action as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all accepted notions of law and order. He said the blockade was unauthorised by the executive.

According to him, the unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.

A statement issued by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Acting President, said that the action of the DSS was not authorised by the presidency.

Daura, who was born on 5 August, 1953, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on 2 July 2015, following the dismissal of his predecessor Ita Ekpeyong.

He once worked in the service and retired.

Acting President Osinbajo has appointed Matthew Seiyefa as acting DG of the agency.