No plan to contest governorship election in 2019-Danladi

By Abba Eku Onyeka

The immediate past acting governor of Taraba State and now senator representing Taraba North Senatorial Zone in the senate, Senator Sani Danladi has debunked rumours that he plans to run for the governorship of the state in 2019.

Senator Danladi told newsmen in an interview in Jalingo, that the rumour being peddled on Facebook that he intends to run for governorship in 2019 was the handiwork of mischief makers whose mission is to pitch him against the State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku

According to him, “How can I plan to contest governorship election when I have not even finished my tenure as a senator, the rumour is utterly false”

The senator said his present concern is his constituency projects, disclosing that he plans to dig solar boreholes in Karimu La Mido, Jalingo and Zing Local Government Areas of his constituency.

He also said that he would renovate some primary schools in his constituency.

Senator Danladi who felicitated with Christians in the state on Christmas celebration, advised youth in the state to give the incumbent governor peace so as to get development.