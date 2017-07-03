No plans to Islamise Nigeria, Onaiyekan tells Christians

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Onaiyekan, has called on Christians to rise up and Christianise Nigeria instead of complaining that Muslims want to Islamise the nation.

Mr. Onaiyekan, a cardinal, made the call in his homily at a Mass to celebrate the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Gwarinpa II yesterday in Abuja.

He warned Christians not to allow anybody deceive them, declaring that, “ I don’t think there is anybody who has plan to Islamise Nigeria, but even if they do, they have every right to do so.

“They have every right to do so provided they also know that I have the right to Christianise the whole of Nigeria.

“The answer is not in complaining and crying; stand up like a man and Christianise Nigeria,’’ the Cardinal said.

“People complain that Christianity is being persecuted; they are saying that some people want to Islamise the nation. Just know that nobody can’t Islamise you unless you agree to be Islamised.”

He further urged Christians to defend their faith by preaching the gospel in words and deeds without comprising the message of the Cross.

Onaiyekan, noted that Christians had the mandate to preach Jesus Christ to everyone without being distracted with material things.

According to him, the disciples of Christ preached the crucified Christ, accepted persecution and that many even died for their faith.