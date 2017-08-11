No protest can derail anti-corruption war – Presidency

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that it would not succumb to all attempts by those undergoing corruption trial in the country to derail the war against graft using the strategy of subterfuge and bluff.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, gave this assurance yesterday while addressing members of the Center for Civil Society and Justice (CCSJ) led by Comrade Prince Goodluck Obi at the entrance of the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Shehu described as unlawful the demands on Buhari to either return to Nigeria or resign his position made by the Charles Oputa led protesters under the aegis of #ourmumudondo#

He dismissed the “return or resign” agitation as an illegal assembly stealthily organized to deliver a body blow to the war against corruption.

“It might be taken for granted that the beneficiaries of the old order are fighting back. We have been warned that corruption will fight back. In a country where just one woman, for having the opportunity to serve as minister, has N47.2 billion and 487.5 million Dollars of public resources in cash and property traced to her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, you don’t expect the beneficiaries of that order to allow the Buhari administration some peace. They want to distract us. But what the Acting President wants to assure patriotic citizens is that the government will not bend.”

“ As far the President is concerned, he has done the needful by handing the reins of authority to the Vice President. Since the law of the country does not give a time limit for the President’s return, it cannot be imposed by a saber-rattling group or individual.”

The Presidential spokesman commended the CCSJ for being orderly in their demonstration and urged them to shun all provocations by opponents of government.

“By divine intervention, Muhammadu Buhari unexpectedly got elected with the ostensible mandate of reversing national decline and securing its future. He got into the Villa through democratic victory at election. Anybody desiring to replace him, whether you are wrestler, a hairdresser or a musician, you should go through that process. In a democracy, threats don’t work.”

Speaking on behalf of the demonstrators, the convener, Comrade Prince Goodluck Obi said his group has “absolute faith and trust in President Buhari’s administration not machinations of corruption and destabilization.

We are saying from today, 10th August 2017, we will be holding a rally/protest march here at Unity Fountain for the next one month and beyond in order to send clear and unambiguous message to agents of chaos and unity, that Nigerians are solidly behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration based on our democratic mandate entrusted to him on 28th March 2015.”