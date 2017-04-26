No sacred cow in corruption fight – Buhari

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has said all past and current corrupt officials who have illegally obtained monies meant for the good of Nigerians will not be spared as the anti-corruption agencies have been repositioned to undertake the legal battle against them.

He stated this in his address at the summit on Security and Development Agenda for Northern Nigeria organized by Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation yesterday in Kaduna.

Buhari added that gone are the days when money meant for the citizenry are looted by some few and yet celebrated by the people whom they’re supposed to use the money for; saying, there’s no going back on the anti-corruption fight by his administration.

President Buhari who was represented by Minister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahman Danbazau, said the challenges confronting the nation includes the reality of terrorism, the rise of proto-national ethnic agitations, the scandalizing effect of rampant corruption in a period of great want.

“Terrorism and insecurity in the northeast particularly has been brought to the barest minimum and what remains is the social programmes, already on-going, to guarantee a lasting peace.

“Political engagement at various levels have been carried out to ensure that all segments of our polity are carried along in decision making as it relates to development of our country even as a line has been drawn against actions that threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria on which there can be no negotiation.

“The Herders-Sedentary farmers’ conflict is very rife with us, even though it also has a regional dimension. This is one serious matter that affects most concerned persons in this forum, next to the collateral kidnapping for ransom and problems associated to it.

“As you are all aware, the security forces, including the intelligence outfits, have been mandated to combine their efforts to rid our people of the violent levels it has escalated in recent times, leading to regrettable loss of lives and property, at a national scale,” he said.

In his own remarks, Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, said it is time for the Northern majority to cherish the minority. He explained that Muslims in Borno or Kano states should accept and support Christians from Benue or Kogi states, embraces him or her as eminently representing all Northerners, and this should be vice-versa.

According to him, coexistence is easily entrenched when then majority displays magnanimity to the minority.

“The north has majority Muslims and the majority must make deliberate efforts to earn the trust of the minority. In our respective states, a governor of a majority Muslim State must make deliberate efforts to be fair and to show love and empathy to the minority Christian population.

“In the same vein, a governor in a majority Christian population must make conscious effort to demonstrate love and empathy for the minority Muslim population. This is the kind of chapter that is currently being written by Governor Lalong in Plateau state. Ethno-religious harmony is fast being rebuilt in Plateau State because of the leadership credentials of Lalong.

“The fairness, justness or otherwise of any leader, can unite or divide any society. When a segment perceives a leader as being unjust, a sense of marginalization builds up and breeds hatred amongst the mass, kith and kin.

“Naturally, neighbors begin to live in hate, each side waiting for the slightest opportunity to prove extent of hatred. The majority must always be large at heart and the minority must always be fair in acknowledging the realities of numbers. We must be truthful to ourselves,” he said.